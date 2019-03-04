Former All Black captain unsure of proposed changes

Former All Black captain Buck Shelford is questioning the changes to the global rugby program put forward by World Rugby.

He doesn't agree that the 12 teams global competition will improve the matches already play, despite every game in the proposed tournament having something on the line, "does the tournament have more meaning to it? We play them all now," he says, "the only teams we don't play is Japan and America, oh I suppose and Fiji on a yearly basis."

The proposed tournament will involve the 6 Nations teams, and the Rugby Championship countries, which will see Japan and the United States of America added to the Southern Hemisphere competition.

The addition of Japan and USA has been met with opposition from the Pacific Islands.

On current world rankings, Fiji (9th) Japan (11th) and Georgia (12th) sit inside the top 12. However, the USA (13th) and Italy (15th) could be afforded a place in the competition by the benefit of inclusion in the respective Southern and Northern hemisphere tournaments. Shelford says, "I suppose that's where the money is. But still it's leaving out a couple of really good sides too that are good enough to be in the - close to the top 12."

Adding further questions to the elevation of the USA, is their loss over the weekend to Uruguay 32-25 in Seattle.

Shelford is also concerned about what these changes might mean to the World Cup, and the next tier of teams who are seeking qualification. Russia has qualified for their second RWC finals, later this year in Japan, while emerging nations like Germany and Hong Kong reached the repechage tournament. He has concerns the plans as they currently stand are short sighted and will end up restricting the growth of the game, "if you want to carry on developing the game, you've got to give them some inspiration that you know, if they're not going to play in that sort of tournament every year, well they're never going to get better," he says.

World Rugby chair Sir Bill Beaumont announced on Sunday he has called a meeting with the CEO's of Tier 1 nations, as well as Japan and Fiji, "to consider the way forward for an annual international competition. Contrary to reports, no decisions have been made. This is an ongoing and complex process with multiple stakeholders, some with differing views," says Sir Bill.

The meeting between World Rugby and national bosses will be held in Ireland at the end of this month.