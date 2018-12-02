Topic: Touch Rugby

Flooding forces Māori Touch NZ to cancel Day 2 Nationals

By Tamati Tiananga
Māori Touch Officials has had to cancel Day 2 of the National Competition at Puarenga Park in Rotorua due to flooding.

In a Facebook Post this morning [Sunday] Māori Touch NZ made the announcement. This is the first time in 21-Years organisers has had to cancel the event.

"Due to flooding of the fields the tournament has been deemed cancelled for day two. Please stay tuned for any further information. We are truly devastated"

Māori Touch NZ National Coordinator Sue Panapa said over night a big  drop of rain has left some areas of fields saturated.  

“There were major flooding on some of the fields, you couldn’t even see the lines [field marking] were the lines were being marked,” says Panapa

“Some of the fields has been reseed again but it’s still too dangerous to play on them”

Panapa adds today's MetSevice weather forecast that possibly heavy rain expected today in Rotorua also contributed to their decision to postpone Day Two of the tournament to a later date. 

"Managers would all like to keep on playing but we couldn’t take that risk, and if there were any serious injuries we didn’t want to be held responsible for those things"

All possible options to relocate the tournament have been exhausted since early hours of the morning.   

