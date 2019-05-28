Ex-All Black Percy Erceg has died in Kaitaia

Former All Black Charles Percy Erceg, of Ngāti Kurī, died in Kaitaia at the weekend at the age of 90.

Erceg who was born on 28 November 1928, began his rugby union career in 1948 at 19-years-old.

He's best remembered as a talented wing and midfield back who played for the Māori All Blacks and All Blacks in the early 1950s.

From 1950 until 1952, Erceg was awarded the Tom French Cup as the Māori player of the year.

He later served as a national Māori selector from 1972-1983, he was the manager of the New Zealand Māori side that toured Australia and the Pacific Islands in 1979 and coached the team that toured Wales in 1982. He was a life member of the New Zealand Māori Rugby board.

Erceg will be farewelled at St Joseph's Catholic Church tomorrow, followed by interment at the Kaitaia Public Cemetery.