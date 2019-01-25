Ensuring the growth of Kī-ō-Rahi

The first ever Regional Sports Organisation for Ki o Rahi has been established in Auckland.

Ki o Rahi Tamaki Makaurau Inc was founded on the values of kaitiakitanga, whakawhānaungatanga, and kotahitanga to help grow the traditional Māori sport in the Auckland Region.

Ki o Rahi Tamaki Makaurau Inc Director, Danica Walker, says their vision to established this organization came to fruition 12 months ago and came to fruition in November last year.

“We’re now focused on growing Kī o Rahi throughout Tāmaki Makaurau, targeting both Māori and non-Māori, with Te Reo Māori me ōna Tikanga at the forefront of our delivery," Walker says.

Ara Institute of Canterbury is using Kī-ō-Rahi, a traditional Māori sport, to incorporate the use of te reo Māori.

Walker acknowledges the community networks that helped them get to where they are now.

"We are also grateful for the support we have received from various community networks including local marae, Papatuanuku, Mātaatua and Makaurau Marae."

One of those networks is Aktive. Its Chief Executive Officer Dr Sarah Sandley says the move marks a significant opportunity for Kī o Rahi.

"The establishment of KORTM will connect more people to the game of Kī o Rahi and help grow and strengthen its presence in various community settings including primary schools, secondary schools, tertiary, iwi, hapu, and marae," says Dr Sandley.