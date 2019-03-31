Edwards fights back to reach quarter-finals at World Pool Masters

Down 6-3 in a race to seven, New Zealand pool player Matt Edwards has gone on a four rack run to win 7-6 at the World Pool Masters in Gibraltar.

His match against Poland's Konrad Juszczyszyn was tight all the way.

Neither player took charge of the match with neither of them getting more than one rack ahead of the other, until Juszczyszyn went on run from 3-3, winning the next three racks.

Edwards, of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa descent, then got a chance in the tenth rack.

In the next, Edwards potted the nine ball off the four ball, bringing the rack to an early close. He also managed to tie the match up in the following rack.

Edwards admitted to Sky Sport that he was very lucky.

"It's a long way to come, [from New Zealand], so I'm due a bit of luck I guess."

In the final rack, a tough cue ball position gave Juszczyszyn the chance to take the table. However, he miss-hit the cue, scratching it, and giving Edwards the ball in hand.

From there, Edwards cleared the table and completed the comeback, advancing to the quarterfinals to take place at 1am tomorrow NZ time.

He will face Alexander Kazakis of Greece, who defeated Australia Justin Sajich in their last 16 clash.