Edwards dream run in Gibraltar comes to an end

Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa pool player Matt Edwards run at the World Pool Masters tournament has come to end after losing to Alexander Kazakis of Greece 7-1 in the quarter-final.

The first New Zealand player to be invited to the 24-player invitational, Edwards won his first two games to advance to the quarter-finals. Prior to the match against Kazakis this morning he said "it’s a dream to be this deep in the event! I always try to believe in myself and I knew it was possible."

However, coming up against a former World No. 1 in Kazakis, Edwards luck ran out.

They shared honours in the first two racks at Gibraltar's Victoria Stadium before Kazakis showed his class to win the next 6 racks in the race to 7 racks match.

Edwards was drawn to play tournament 3rd seed Kazakis after beating Poland's Konrad Juszczyszyn in the last 16 and former World Champion Chris Melling of England earlier in the weekend.

The New Zealand no. 1 moves on to Las Vegas for two more tournaments later this month.