Cullen to return to round one of ANZ champs

The Northern Stars' Kayla Cullen set to make return to Round One of ANZ Championship.

Kayla will return to full contact when the team re-assembles after Christmas, and is likely to be named for in the starting side to face the Southern Steel in February

"She could’ve done full contest this week. We decided going into the two-week break period that we’d give her this extra time to really push though all her strength and power gains," says Stars' Head Coach Kiwi Wills.

Cullen had taken a long-term approach to her rehabilitation. This week she passed all fitness tests, and is fit enough to make a return to full contact.

The Silver Ferns mid-courter has been sidelined since March of this year after surgery on her right knee, which forced her to miss the Commonwealth Games.

"She’s got lots to play for. For us it’s making sure she’s confident in herself and teammates and building that support around her," says Wills.

The Northern Stars will make the most of their break before returning to full training in the new year.