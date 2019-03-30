Crusaders too strong for Hurricanes

It was a battle between the first and second place on the New Zealand conference ladder overnight in the Super Rugby competition, with the top of the table Crusaders traveling to Wellington to take on the Hurricanes.

Prior to the match, the Crusaders had won four of their six matches of the year, drawing one and losing one, the same result that the Hurricanes had as well. The Crusaders were on top of the table thanks to the difference in points.

The Hurricanes scored the first points of the match thanks to a penalty kick from Jordie Barrett.

The first try of the match came by the way of the visitors, Will Jordan crossed the line in the 16th minute, converted by Richie Mo’unga.

That lead was extended by another try thanks to David Havili which was also converted by Richie Mo’unga.

The Hurricanes came back, much to the home crowds please and scored their first try in the match with just eight minutes to go in the first half. Ngani Laumape touched down for the Hurricanes but sadly it wasn’t converted, for the home side to sit at 8 points in the halftime break.

Richie Mo’unga helped his men in red get in front by another 3 points, kicking over another penalty with four minutes to go in the match, for the Crusaders to lead at halftime 17 – 8.

In the second half, the Crusaders took off where they left off, scoring two consecutive tries in the first 10 minutes of the match and not allowing the home side to score at all, keeping them scoreless in the final half.

The Crusaders won this match, 32 – 8.