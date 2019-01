Rugby player Quade Cooper has been involved with the Wallabies' first training camp for the Rugby World Cup year.

Cooper hasn't been involved with Michael Cheika's national squad since 2017 and his attendance of the Sydney training squad was more of a medical check.

However, it's a significant step in the right direction for the 30-year-old playmaker from Ngāpuhi.

He has played 70 tests since 2008 and attended the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.