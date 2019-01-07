Consistency key for Breakers

With an unbeaten start to the 2019 year, the Breakers are looking for consistency as they make a charge towards the playoffs in search of a fifth NBL title.

The Breaker's 97-84 victory over the previously top of the table Perth Wildcats is a sign the squad is heeding Kevin Braswell's messages of effort and energy.

Forward Jordan Ngatai says that is what coach Braswell has been asking of his squad all season, and believes that is the key to them getting back into the Top 4.

"When we're diving on the floor, or grabbing every rebound, running up and down the court getting easy transition buckets we look awesome. And we're a tough team to beat when we're playing like that," he says.

With 11 games left in the regular season and sitting in sixth position on the ladder, Point Guard Shea Ili feels every game from now on is effectively a play off game.

"We've got to treat it like that and put everything out on the floor. We just got to play for each other and do all the right things," Ili echos Ngatai comments about effort and energy, saying that doing the one percenters are the key to the push to the play offs," IIi says.

Ngatai says executing blocking shots, shooting threes and scoring dunks is what makes the game fun.

"When we're having fun, we're just tough to beat."

He says the key to finding the consistency needed to keep having fun on the court is their preparation and getting into the right mindset.