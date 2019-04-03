Coach MacDonald on SBW's injury blues

All Black Sonny Bill Williams will miss this week's super rugby clash with the Waratahs in Auckland through injury.

Williams has only managed one start this year for the Blues when he captained the side to their first victory of the season against the Sunwolves.

Head Coach Leon MacDonald says having another experienced All Black in Ma'a Nonu to call on has helped.

"It's a luxury. We knew that Ma'a and Sonny were going to share a lot of time, and that was to look after their bodies and get them through the season."

MacDonald says Williams' limited playing time is due to a number of factors including balancing his All Black protocols, limited minutes during the opening rounds of the competition, and niggly injuries.

However, MacDonald hopes Williams will be over those soon and can have an increase in minutes.

Auckland Mitre 10 Cup captain TJ Faiane has been impressive so far this season, which has also contributed to Williams' limited appearances.

MacDonald is, however, impressed with Williams' contribution off the bench.

"He just showed that whether you're starting for us or coming off the bench, you've got a job to do for the team. His carry and offload to put Otere away for the try just shows what quality we've got."