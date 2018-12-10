Christie catching wave back to the top

Māori surfer Ricardo Christie - Photo / File

Just when he thought this would be his final year competing in the World Surf League Qualifying series, Ngāpuhi and Rongomaiwahine surfer Ricardo Christie was wrong.

Christie has found his way back to the top, with the best year of his career seeing him finish eighth on the qualifying series to guarantee his spot on the 2019 Championship Tour.

NZ surfer Paige Hareb has also secured a spot, meaning this will be the first time there has ever been a Kiwi representative on both sides of the tour at the same time.

Read more: