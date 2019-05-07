Chiefs' mana key to desperate finals push

Having secured the services of an All Black halfback for the next two years, the Chiefs are turning their attention back to the field as they enter the must-win phase of the season.

The team clawed their way to a draw in Dunedin against the Highlanders last weekend and find themselves needing to win the remainder of their games to have a chance of making the Super Rugby playoffs.

Outside back Sean Wainui says they need to fix the errors that have plagued them all year if they want to achieve that goal.

"I felt our heart was there, our Chiefs mana was there the whole time and I think that's what people saw but we've just got to...build that momentum into the next game."

That is no easy task, this week they take on the Sharks, who themselves earned a draw against the top of the table Crusaders in Christchurch.

Wainui feels the side is up to the task.

"The boys, we all love each other, we all put the Chiefs mana out there everyday. It's just putting it all out there together and gelling a bit more."

Tahuriorangi is hoping his new deal might be rewarded with some more starts, having sat on the bench behind fellow All Black Brad Weber. However he admits Weber is playing fantastic football.

Despite having to watch most the action from the sidelines this year Tahuriorangi says the decision to stay in Hamilton was an easy one.

"What's best for myself is my family being happy and they're happy being close to home, especially with a younger little boy, Thomas, so I had to make decisions based around them," he says.

His good friend Wainui is also happy his mate is staying at the club.

"Chiefs mana is him to a T, so it's awesome for him and awesome for the club as well," he says.

The Chiefs will take on the Sharks this Saturday night in Hamilton.