Central Pulse maintain their unbeaten season

The Central Pulse have beaten the Mainland Tactix 62-44 in Christchurch last night, with the result meaning they steadfastly remain top of the ANZ Netball Premiership.

It also means that the Wellington-based side can now boast an 11 win, zero loss record for 2019. They will be desperate to keep the momentum going and claim their first Premiership title, after being runners-up for the previous two seasons.

The Pulse had to withstand a challenging opening from the Tactix, who led after the first quarter 12-11. Defenders Jane Watson and Sophia Fenwick frustrated the Pulse shooters, and it seemed an upset might be on the cards.

However, the break seemed to do the Pulse time to figure out how to feed the ball to shooter Aliyah Dunn more regularly, and they took a 27-21 lead into halftime. The matter was settled in the third quarter, which was won 22-9 by the Pulse.

Dunn ended up having a fine night under the hoop, shooting 36 from 38 attempts. Ellie Bird from the Tactix was also in good form, landing 39 of 42.

It seems as though the Pulse are on course to avenge the disappointment of the two previous seasons as the competition enters its final three rounds. Last year’s heart-breaking 54-53 loss to the Southern Steel in the grand final will still very much be on minds, and with the southerners holding second spot on the competition ladder at the moment, the chances of a rematch in this year’s final are looking likely.