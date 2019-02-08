Canterbury come out firing at NZ Junior Touch nats

The Junior National Touch Championships started today in Rotorua. The U16 girls from Canterbury came out firing, taking out the Bay of Plenty girls 7-0 in the second round.

It wasn't long before the girls in red and black carved a track right through the middle of the Bay of Plenty side.

It was the beginning of the end for the blue and yellow.

In the fourth minute, Auckland's Ngawaka Ririnui put points on the board for the blue strip.

Auckland U16 dominated the blue and yellow right through the second round on the mixed field, ending the game 9-0.

Over on the boy's side, Turanganui-ā-Kiwa took on Hawke's Bay in the battle for the pride of the east, with the Hawke's Bay side dominating the first half.

Tamati Te Pou came out with fresh energy in the second half, taking the score to 7-2.

Reed did his best to claw back for Turanganui-ā-Kiwa, scoring in the corner off a set play.

Tomorrow's mixed section promises to be a battle of the north versus the south, with Te Tai Tokerau taking on Southland.