Campbell to be inducted into Māori Golf Hall of Fame

Māori golfer Michael Campbell is set to be inducted into the Māori Golf Hall of Fame. The former golf player is best known for having won the 2005 US Open.

NZ Māori Golf Association board member Bernie O'Donnell says, "The board had a discussions as to who was suitable to be inducted, and the name Michael Campbell came to mind."

This year Māori Golf made an approach to Campbell indicating that he will inducted into the hall of fame at the 82nd National Māori Golf Tournament.

"Campbell's presence will also help support us as we look to introduce a programme called Moko Koko. The māori language concept looks at revitalisation of the language within our sport," says O'Donnell.

Moko Koko will be launched at the 2019 national competition by 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi at the official opening of the tournament, to be held at Tauhara Golf Courses.

The former golfer will also make time to work with youth.

Campbell will be running a week-long training camp with some up-and-coming Māori golfers ahead of the Māori national championships in Taupō.

"[Campbell] has the ability to nuture future players in the sport."

The tournament takes place on Sunday, 6th January 2019.

Hall of Fame:

April 2015 - Inauguration of the Aotearoa Māori Hall of Fame

Inductees Mr Kapi Tareha Match Play Winner 1933 and 1934 (posthumously)

Mrs Kuru Tareha Match Play Winner 1933 and 1935 (posthumously)

Mrs Audrey Mullany Match Play Winner 1962 (posthumously)

Mr Harry Ngatai Administrator

Mrs Rovina Maniapoto-Anderson National Secretary

Mr Trevor Ormsby Match Play Winner 1959/60/63/64/75/66/67/76

Mrs Pare King Match Play Winner 1982/83/84/85/86/90/93

2016 – Inductees

Mr Tori Jones Match Play Winner 1947/49/50/52

Mr James Kupa Match Play Winner 1978

Mr Kingi Porima Chairman, Executive Member, Administrator, Life Member.

Mrs Hohi Porima Ladies President, Administrator, Life Member.

Mr Pita Anaru Administrator

2017 – Inductees

Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi Executive Member 1998 – 2015

Pakeke 2016 - 2017

Derek Morrison Match Play Winner 1957 GM 25 years

Frances Taumata (Pere) Match Play Winner 1970, 1973-1974

George Otinga Blake Executive Member

Lilian Moetu Adsett Match Play Winner 1951, 1969, 1972

2018 – Inductees

Mr Dick Gray Match Play Winner 1971,1972, 1973

Mrs Nan Gray Executive Officer

TeAo Pehi Kara Executive Member – Patron 2015 – 2011

Philip Mikaera Tataurangi Match Play Winner 1988,1990, 1992

NZ Eisenhower team/Best Gross overall 1992