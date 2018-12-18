Campbell to be inducted into Māori Golf Hall of Fame

By Tamati Tiananga
  • Auckland

Māori golfer Michael Campbell is set to be inducted into the Māori Golf Hall of Fame.  The former golf player is best known for having won the 2005 US Open.

NZ Māori Golf Association board member Bernie O'Donnell says, "The board had a discussions as to who was suitable to be inducted, and the name Michael Campbell came to mind."

This year Māori Golf made an approach to Campbell indicating that he will inducted into the hall of fame at the 82nd National Māori Golf Tournament. 

"Campbell's presence will also help support us as we look to introduce a programme called Moko Koko.  The māori language concept looks at revitalisation of the language within our sport," says O'Donnell.

Moko Koko will be launched at the 2019 national competition by 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi at the official opening of the tournament, to be held at Tauhara Golf Courses.

The former golfer will also make time to work with youth. 

Campbell will be running a week-long training camp with some up-and-coming Māori golfers ahead of the Māori national championships in Taupō.

"[Campbell] has the ability to nuture future players in the sport." 

The tournament takes place on Sunday, 6th January 2019.

Hall of Fame:

April 2015 - Inauguration of the Aotearoa Māori Hall of Fame

Inductees                Mr Kapi Tareha                                  Match Play Winner 1933 and 1934 (posthumously)

                                Mrs Kuru Tareha                                Match Play Winner   1933 and 1935 (posthumously)

                                Mrs Audrey Mullany                          Match Play Winner  1962 (posthumously)

                                Mr Harry Ngatai                                 Administrator

                                Mrs Rovina Maniapoto-Anderson    National Secretary

                                Mr Trevor Ormsby                             Match Play Winner 1959/60/63/64/75/66/67/76

                                Mrs Pare King                                     Match Play Winner 1982/83/84/85/86/90/93

2016 – Inductees   

                                Mr Tori Jones                                     Match Play Winner 1947/49/50/52

                                Mr James Kupa                                  Match Play Winner 1978

                                Mr Kingi Porima                                  Chairman, Executive Member, Administrator, Life Member.

                                Mrs Hohi Porima                                 Ladies President, Administrator, Life Member.

                                Mr Pita Anaru                                      Administrator

2017 – Inductees             

                                Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi            Executive Member 1998 – 2015

                                                                                           Pakeke 2016 - 2017

                                Derek Morrison                                 Match Play Winner   1957  GM 25 years

                                Frances Taumata (Pere)                   Match Play Winner  1970, 1973-1974

                                George Otinga Blake                       Executive Member           

                                Lilian Moetu Adsett                          Match Play Winner  1951, 1969, 1972

2018 – Inductees

                                Mr Dick Gray                                     Match Play Winner 1971,1972, 1973

                                Mrs Nan Gray                                    Executive Officer

                                TeAo Pehi Kara                                 Executive Member – Patron 2015 – 2011

                                Philip Mikaera Tataurangi                Match Play Winner  1988,1990, 1992

                                                                                           NZ Eisenhower team/Best Gross overall  1992

