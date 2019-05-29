Breakers secure US high school star

"Next year, I will be going overseas to play in the Australian Basketball League with the New Zealand Breakers." And with those words, one of the hottest US basketball prospects has flipped the basketball world on its head.

Roderick "RJ" Hampton, Jr. is an 18-year-old Point Guard. He has been highly sought after, with a five-star ranking from every credible basketball recruiting website in the United States. It's a clear indication Hampton is regarded as one of the top 25-30 high school players in the US.

Hampton's decision to play in the ANBL, instead of following the tried and true US college pathway, was received with a round of applause when he made the announcement live on ESPN's Get Up show overnight (NZT). He told the show his family has helped keep him grounded throughout the process of deciding his immediate future. "That’s a good thing, it’s been crazy. I didn’t think it was going to be like this," he told the show.

Get Up host, former NBA player Jalen Rose, told Hampton, "I want to commend you on your maturity. You could’ve gone to Duke, you could’ve gone to Harvard." Hampton also received offers from powerhouse basketball schools Kansas and Kentucky. Between them, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky have 16 national NCAA tournament wins.

Hampton says, of his decision to forgo a college career to become a professional athlete, "I just kind of wanted to set the trend. I’ve never wanted to be normal."

The 1.96m tall Hampton scored an average 30.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game as a sophomore, at Little Elm High School in Texas. He says the decision to play in Auckland was ultimately an easy one because of the NBL's reputation.



He will join the New Zealand Breakers as part of the NBL's Next Stars programme. "It’s an honour to be a part of the NBL’s Next Stars programme and to be joining a team with such a successful history as the New Zealand Breakers,” Hampton said in a statement, shortly after the on-air announcement. "I think it’s going to be the perfect next step for me, as I continue along the path toward fulfilling my dream of playing in the NBA."

Breakers' player Tom Abercrombie said today, from the team's North Shore base, Hampton's decision is a positive sign for the Australian League. "It's a wonderful thing for the Breakers and the NBL that he's made the decision. I guess that the best way for him to get ready for the NBA is to come and play in the NBL, and play for us."

Hampton can't wait to get down-under and get started in pro-ball. "More than anything, I just want to get to work. That’s what I’m coming there to do – continue to make a name for myself, show the world that I can take that next step to being a professional, and playing against guys who have been doing this their whole careers, and I’m ready for it," he said.

Hampton won't be alone when he relocates to Auckland ahead of the 2019/20 ANBL season, his family will be moving to Aotearoa with him. "I will have my mum, my dad, my brother. So, I will be living with them and it will kind of like being home. But, basketball is a job now, so I’ve got to go to work now and just play basketball."



He will also bring his 269,000 Instagram followers, which is nearly 90,000 more than all nine NBL clubs combined.