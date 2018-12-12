Breakers' consistently inconsistent year

Breakers coach Kevin Braswell has hit out at his side's form this year.

"We're just too inconsistent, you know we play a good first half against Sydney, have a bad third quarter then have a great fourth quarter," Braswell told Newshub.

According to Braswell, it's an issue which has dogged his side all season.

This week the team travel to Cairns where they take on the Taipans who sit on the bottom of the NBL ladder with only one win.

After a recent string of losses, the hope is that they can get their season back on track.

Braswell is aware of the pressure his side is under and is satisfied with how the squad is responding this week.

"When your back's against the wall it shows the character of the group and the last two days, today and yesterday, were really good trainings," he says.

He doesn't believe his roster is the problem, saying, "If you're getting blown out and you're not competing in games, then it's roster."

He says it is more that the players are going missing at crucial times, and that is what needs attention.

In the Breakers past five matches they have played the top three teams.

Twelve of their next sisteen games are against the bottom teams "so now maybe we will start getting wins and maybe a different conversation in two weeks," says Braswell.