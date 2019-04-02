Blues winger Telea to miss out for dangerous tackle

Blues player Tanielu Telea has copped a four-week suspension from all forms of the game after last night pleading guilty to tackling a player off the ground.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee has suspended Telea up to and including May 4, which means he won't be eligible for selection again until the round 13 home game against the Hurricanes.

Telea was sent off for the mid-air collision with Stormers opposite Dillyn Leyds in the 69th minute of his side's 24-9 victory on Saturday night.

The Review Committee who reviewed the case were Adam Casselden, Stefan Terblanche and Eroni Clarke. Committee chairman Casselden said in a statement after the hearing on Monday night, "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.17."

The committee took into account the 20-year-old Telea's early guilty plea and previous "good judicial record" when handing down the suspension.

The committee stated, "With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of eight weeks due to the reckless actions of the Player placing his vulnerable opponent in an extremely dangerous position with the potential to cause significant injury."

The suspension will mean Blues coach Leon MacDonald will have to make a change on the right wing for this weeks game against the Waratahs at Eden Park.