Blues their own worst enemy against Canes

It’s another hard day for Blues fans, as they wake up to the reality that their team has lost to the Hurricanes 22-12 at Eden Park last night.

It’s also time for them to face the reality that the season that not long ago promised so much, is more or less done.

The Blues couldn’t convert a wealth of possession and chances into points, only scoring one try in the second half despite camping out in the Canes’ 22 for much of it. It’d all started so brightly, too - halfback Sam Nock crossing after only 10 minutes.

Things were looking on for a big upset. The Canes were struggling to get out of first gear, but it all changed after 20 minutes when Ben Lam somehow busted four woeful tackle attempts by the Blues and ran away 50 metres to score under the posts.

Jordie Barrett pulled off a couple of try-saving tackles in the first half as well, which was part of another good performance A timely one, too, that is heartening with the All Black test season looming.

The second half was a very scrappy affair, with the Blues again setting up shop in the Canes’ 22 for a series of scrums. Despite the Canes being reduced to 14 men when Jeff To’omaga-Allen being sin-binned, the Blues still somehow turned the ball over and let the Canes off the hook.

Ironically, it took a fantastic break from their own half by Augustine Pulu that set up a stunning finish by Dalton Papalii in the corner for the game’s best try.

That closed the gap to 14-12, and Pulu almost engineered a go-ahead try, except his pass was picked off by none other than Beauden Barrett to race away 50 metres in the other direction to score the match winner.

After the game, Blues coach Leon MacDonald said the team still had belief, however, with their playoff hopes now shattered, it looks as though next weekend’s game against the Chiefs will be an important one in deciding who will finish last in the NZ Conference.

Hurricanes 22 (Ben Lam, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett tries; Beauden Barrett 2 con, Jordie Barrett pen)

Blues 12 (Sam Nock, Dalton Papalii tries; Otere Black con)