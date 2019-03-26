Blues out to end another drought against the Stormers this week

The Blues went the best part of four years between victories over another NZ team. They finally broke that drought against the Highlanders on the weekend but the team say they have already moved on.

First five Otere Black says they can't afford to keep looking back at Friday's game, they have to move forward and focus on another big game this Saturday night.

The Auckland based Super Rugby team will take on the Stormers, another team the Blues have had no success against in recent years.

The Blues haven't beaten the men from Cape Town since 2013.

Black is expecting a typical large forward pack, who enjoy the collision, to turn up on Saturday night and says his team aim to play a fast game this week to run the big Stormers' pack off their feet.

While Black has found himself on the bench in recent weeks, he is hoping to be named in the starting side this week.

He says he's been satisfied with his performances coming on late in the game and hasn't felt pressured to try and do everything for his team, just keep the momentum going that the team has already built up.

The Blues will welcome back All Black Sonny Bill Williams this week after he missed last week's game to help out his Islam community in Christchurch.

Black says it is exciting to have Williams back and that they are doing all they can to support Williams and the Islamic community as he prepares to take his place in the squad.

The Blues ended one long unwanted streak on the weekend and will be wanting to end another one this week.