Blues get third consecutive win of the season

The Blues have beaten the Stormers at Eden Park overnight, to win their third consecutive match of the season.

The Auckland-based side survived a red card to wing Tanielu Tele’a, to beat the South African side 24 – 9. This is the first time in two years the Blues have been able to win three consecutive games which see them sit at third on the New Zealand conference ladder, with the Highlanders and Chiefs behind them.

The Blues scored three tries, two from Māori players Otere Black and Rieko Ioane, and also Tanielu Tele’a. Tele’a was later red-carded in the match for a tip tackle with 10 minutes remaining in the match. An unfortunate way for the wing to end his night as he played well for the Auckland side. He will now prepare to face a judiciary and could potentially spend a bit more time on the side.

Blues v Stormers| Super Rugby 2019 Rd 7 Highlights

The @BluesRugbyTeam make it three straight wins after overcoming @THESTORMERS late in the contest to score a tough 24-9 victory over the visitors at Eden Park.#SuperRugby #BLUvSTO pic.twitter.com/gsONJq2l86 — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) March 30, 2019

This comes as an issue for the Blues Head Coach Leon McDonald, who may need two new wings for their upcoming match against the Waratahs. With a suspension lurking for Tele’a and Te Whānau a Apanui descendant Rieko Ioane having to be sidelined under the All Blacks rest protocols.

The Blues could possibly make the top eight of the competition, a rare circumstance for the side. They will play the Waratahs at home at Eden Park next Saturday.