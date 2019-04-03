Black Caps World Cup team named

Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tahu left arm seemer Trent Boult will spearhead the pace attack with Northern Districts teammate Tim Southee, while Ngāti Maniapoto's Doug Bracewell misses out.

Kane Williamson will captain a 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup squad featuring more than 1,000 games of ODI experience.

New Zealand is the first country to name their squad for the England and Wales-based tournament in May, June and July; the announcement taking place at Tai Tapu School in Canterbury, in a nod to former pupil and World Cup debutant, Henry Nicholls.

Ross Taylor is set to become the seventh New Zealander to play at four Cricket World Cups, while it will be the third time at the 50-over showpiece for Williamson, Tim Southee and Martin Guptill.

Boult, Matt Henry and speedster Lockie Ferguson round off the pace-bowlers with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi selected as the spinners.

Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham have claimed the seam-bowling all-rounders' spots, while Nicholls and Colin Munro are the other specialist batsmen.

Tom Latham will continue as the first-choice wicket-keeper with Wellington’s Tom Blundell named as the back-up keeper.

Coach Gary Stead said it was a proud day for all involved, not least the eight players who will be attending a World Cup for the first time.

“I’d like to congratulate all the players selected. To represent your country at a World Cup is a huge honour and I know the entire squad and support staff are looking forward to the challenges ahead. As with any squad named for a major tournament, there’s had to be some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players."

“The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive World Cup.

“As a one-day unit, we’ve been pretty consistent over the past few years and possess a very experienced group of core players, proven at the top level.

The Black Caps will hold wider-training camps in Lincoln on April 15-16, April 23-24 and April 30 - May 1, before a New Zealand XI squad will head to Australia for three unofficial one-dayers in early May.

BLACKCAPS ICC Cricket World Cup Squad

Kane Williamson (c) – 139* (Northern Districts)

Tom Blundell - 0 (Wellington Firebirds)

Trent Boult - 79 (Northern Districts)

Colin de Grandhomme - 28 (Northern Districts)

Lockie Ferguson - 27 (Auckland Aces)

Martin Guptill - 169 (Auckland Aces)

Matt Henry - 43 (Canterbury)

Tom Latham - 85 (Canterbury)

Colin Munro - 51 (Auckland Aces)

Jimmy Neesham - 49 (Wellington Firebirds)

Henry Nicholls - 41 (Canterbury)

Mitchell Santner - 59 (Northern Districts)

Ish Sodhi - 30 (Northern Districts)

Tim Southee - 139 (Northern Districts)

Ross Taylor - 218 (Central Stags)

*Number denotes ODI caps