Black Caps edge closer to victory, Sri Lanka putting up a fight.

The Black Caps are still in pursuit of victory in the second cricket test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

Beginning day 4 needing 8 wickets to secure a fourth consecutive series win, they went more than 40 overs between wickets.

NZ have been on top for most of the game, setting Sri Lanka a target of 660 for victory, however the Sri Lankan batsmen dug their heels in at Hagley Oval.

Despite Neil Wagner's short ball delivery causing some discomfort for Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal, NZ couldn't take any wickets in the morning session. However they had Sri Lanka in a bit of trouble shortly after lunch when Mendis nearly holed out.

The Sri Lankan determination to defend the crease began to frustrate the Black Cap bowlers, a delivery by Tim Southee in the 45th over took a deviation and went for four byes.

With no real chance of achieving what would be a world record run chase, the Sri Lankan batsmen were in no hurry to accumulate runs. Mendis took 147 balls to score his 67 runs when he was eventually caught by substitute fielder Matt Henry off the bowling of Neil Wagner.

Angelo Matthews joined Chandimal at the crease, and scored 22 runs before retiring hurt.

Shortly after tea, the Black Caps dismissed captain Chandimal for 56 off 228 delivery's, meaning the Black Caps require 6 more wickets for victory which will see them move to third on the ICC test rankings.