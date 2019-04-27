Big dreams for you Waikato player

The New Zealand Under 20 team have taken to the field for the first time against Fiji in Australia at the Oceania Rugby U20 Championship. Coach Craig Philpott's Under 20s squad made had an emphatic win against their Pacific rivals, crushing them 53-7. We spoke to promising young Waikato talent and try scoring machine, Quinn Tupaea before they left.

With his moko to remind him of his heritage, Quinn Tupaea shares the Māori All Black dream, with his father in full support.

"I got my tā moko just after the Mitre 10 season. It just represents my marae, a bit of Tainui in there. And my dad has a smaller version of it and my brother too, so, it's pretty important for me to get one," said Tupaea.

The 20 year-old centre, has been named in the NZ under 20s team who are competing in Australia at the moment, in preparation to chase their seventh consecutive world title at the Rugby U20s World cup to be held in June. The Oceania champs experience is one that he says is a major highlight in his career to date.

"Putting the fern on for the first time. It's pretty exciting along some guys that I've been watching for a while.

The proud Waikato native has massive dreams to hit the rugby big time and has a clear plan to achieve his goal. He says that his whānau are a huge his pillars of support in all of his endeavours.

The under 20s now look to their World Cup Campaign with their first game against Scotland in June.

