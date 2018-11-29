All Blacks Sevens team named for Dubai tournament

All Blacks Sevens Coach, Clark Laidlaw, has named his 12-man team for this weekend’s game in Dubai.

Amongst the 12-man squad is Northland’s Scott Gregory who will make his World Series debut in the black jersey following his first hit out earlier this month at the Oceania Sevens.

Laidlaw says, “Scott has only been in our environment a short time, but he has proved to be a quick learner and we are excited to see what he will achieve on the field. He’s already had an impressive year with New Zealand Under 20s and a strong Mitre 10 Cup campaign, he’s looking forward to this next opportunity.”

Sione Molia will co-captain with Scott Curry for the tournament, as Tim Mikkelson is in New Zealand awaiting the arrival of his first child.

“Having co-captains worked really well for us last season so with Timmy out it provides another opportunity for Sione to step up and show his leadership skills. He is already a valued leader in our environment and we know he will work well alongside Scott in this role,” says Laidlaw.

New Zealand face Wales, Spain, and USA in pool play and know a strong start is important.

Laidlaw says, “We can’t stress enough how tough the series is going to be with Olympic Qualification on the line. Every tournament is important which means every time you step on the field you have to be ready.”

The team is:

1. Scott Curry (co-captain)

2. Luke Masirewa

3. Tone Ng Shiu

4. Ngarohi McGarvey Black

5. Dylan Collier

6. Akuila Rokolisoa

7. Sam Dickson

8. Andrew Knewstubb

9. Regan Ware

10. Scott Gregory

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sione Molia (co-captain)

*Amanaki Nicole is the traveling reserve.