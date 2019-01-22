All Blacks Sevens name squad

The All Blacks Sevens squad have confirmed their team ahead of this weekend’s HSBC Sevens World Series event in Hamilton.

Clark Laidlaw, All Blacks Sevens Coach, says it’s important to have a strong 20 man squad as they aim to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s great to have these final pieces confirmed and this group is excited about what’s ahead. We need to be single-minded and treat every tournament like it’s a World Cup because it’s only going to take one bad weekend to potentially drop out of qualification contention.”

Senior players and World Cup winners, Sam Dickson and Dylan Collier, have recommitted to the All Blacks Sevens side and Laidlaw says it’s good to have experienced players like them in the team.

“Sam and Dylan have been two of the most consistent players in this team over the past few years and it’s important to have that sort of experience because in big moments they have been there and done it.”

Tone Ng Shiu, Amanaki Nicole, and Luke Masirewa have all re-signed for the 2019 season. Ng Shiu has been a part of the squad for two years, while Nicole made his debut in Hong Kong last year. Masirewa was selected last year after first appearing for the All Blacks Sevens in 2013, he is currently recovering from a shoulder injury.

“These players are part of the next generation, guys that hopefully have a long future in the black jersey and we’ve seen in the past 12 months they have all taken their opportunities,” said Laidlaw.

The All Blacks Sevens squad is;