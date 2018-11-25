All Blacks romp home in Rome

The All Blacks thrashed Italy 66-3 overnight in Rome.

After last weeks defeat at the hands of Ireland, the All Blacks were looking to make amends in their final hit out of the year, as well as put preparations for next years world cup back on track.

Proceedings were a little different, to begin with, captain Keiran Read leading the haka for the very first time. Fullback Damian McKenzie says it was a special moment for "a guy of his calibre and what he's done for the All Blacks team."

However, it didn't take long for the AB's to get back to normal. Ngāti Rangitihi's TJ Perenara getting the scoring underway after 9 minutes.

Shortly afterward, Read was penalised leading to Italy's only points of the match.

The All Blacks started to penetrate the Italian defense, and eventually began to score freely, McKenzie, who scored 3 tries in Rome said " it was tough to break down the Italian side early on and once the boys started clicking it was just fun being out there playing some attacking rugby."

While some fans and commentators may have been surprised when Jordie Barrett was named on the wing during the week, he responded well scoring four tries. He says he wasn't phased where he was named to play, "whether it was fullback or wing I was going to be excited anyway, so I was just really pleased to get out there and get a bit of ball and have a run." As for scoring four tries, he simply says "it's nice to be on the end of a chain."

The win sees the All Blacks finish the season with an important win, that should help them relax a little more during their summer break, especially with a big year next year, McKenzie says "it's going to be exciting coming into next year when we can really get stuck into our super seasons and obviously the main goal being Rugby World cup."

The ABs will return home in the coming days and will have a well earned break over the summer, before rejoining their super rugby teams in the new year.

New Zeland Rugby also announced on Sunday that the All Blacks will play Tonga at Hamilton's FMG Stadium on September 7th next year as preparations for the Rugby World Cup ramp up.