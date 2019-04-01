Aaron Smith re-signs with NZR

Aaron Smith is the latest All Black to sign on with New Zealand Rugby past this year's Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) this morning announced the Ngāti Kahungunu halfback has signed a new two-year deal that will keep him in NZ through to 2021.

30-year-old Smith made his All Blacks debut in 2012 and has played 82 tests to date. He made his Highlanders debut in 2011, playing 129 times for the Dunedin-based team.



"From my earliest playing days, my focus has always been about being passionate about the teams I play for and I've always enjoyed giving 100 percent to the teams I represent," says Smith.

"I love representing the Highlanders and the All Blacks and playing my rugby in New Zealand gives me the chance to continue to do that.

"I'm grateful to NZ Rugby and the Highlanders organisation for all the support they've given me over my career and for the opportunities they have provided for myself and Teagan going forward."

Smith recently announced his engagement to partner Tegan Voykovich and the couple are expecting their first child later this year.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew says, "We're delighted to have re-signed Aaron through to 2021. He's a proven world-class player, the most capped All Blacks halfback ever and an incredibly important member of the All Blacks and Highlanders.



"New Zealand Rugby has been working incredibly hard on the retention of our key players and, while it's inevitable that some will move on following the Rugby World Cup, we'll still have a core of experience in the All Blacks post 2019, and Aaron will be a key part of that group.



"We know all our players have choices to make on where they play their rugby and that the global environment is challenging, but we feel we have got one of the best environments for players here, with outstanding teams and coaches, and so we congratulate Aaron on his decision."



All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen added, "Nuggy has been such an outstanding player for us over many years and deserves every accolade he gets.



"He's a passionate team man, a leader in our team and gives his all to the group. He works incredibly hard on his game and has been incredibly consistent since first coming into the All Blacks. The speed of his delivery from the base of the scrum and ruck is a key point of difference and means we can play the game at real pace, which has suited our game.

"It's fantastic news that he has committed himself to both New Zealand Rugby and the Highlanders and we congratulate him on his decision. It's also timely to congratulate him and his partner Teagan on their recent engagement and the pending birth of their first child."

Highlanders head coach Aaron Mauger is delighted that Smith has recommitted to the Highlanders for two more years.

"Clearly he has been one of our most influential players, and on the field he's obviously a big part of the way we like to play the game, so to have the certainty of his services going forward means a great deal to us."

Highlanders CEO Roger Clark is also excited to get Smith's signature: "Aaron is one of those once-in-a-generation players who has influenced the way halfbacks play the modern game. His presence over the next few seasons means our next generation of Highlanders will greatly benefit from his experience and ability, which for our organisation is priceless."

Smith joins a number of established Māori All Blacks who have already signed with NZR post-2019, including Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody, TJ Perenara, Damian McKenzie and Rieko Ioane.