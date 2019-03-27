2019 Warriors touch teams announced

PHOTO/SUPPLIED 25-year-old Charlotte Davis from Taranaki and Samoa has been selected as part of first women's Warriors' NRL touch team.

The Warriors brand has teamed up with Touch New Zealand to bring together the first NRL touch teams.

Touch New Zealand unveiled the Warriors’ men’s and women’s squads ahead of their season-opening games against the Sydney Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium on May 5.

The NRL Touch Premiership is set to tap off on April 6 when the Parramatta Eels take on the North Queensland Cowboys in Sydney.

A host of players from the Touch Blacks teams have been confirmed, including 25-year-old Charlotte Davis of Auckland (Taranaki/Samoa), who is excited to join the first NRL Warriors' women's touch team.

PHOTO/SUPPLIED Davis started her career under Counties Manukau Touch

Davis says she is "still letting it all settle in" but as one of the older player she says bringing "leadership, experience to the team is my main focus as I've played for Counties Manukau for seven years now so I understand how women's touch is played".

Although the position is unpaid, Davis says, "This is the first time there has ever been a touch team incorporated under the NRL and I'm humbled with being selected."

PHOTO/SUPPLIED Davis commands the ball at the 2018 Trans-Tasman competition in Rotorua.

After a six month touch season leading up to the nationals, Davis took a little break before "starting training back this week...so our first camp for the first game is next week on the 6 April for training and then we'll be going from there".

2019 Warriors Women’s Touch Team

Tay-a Antonievic

Savarna Asafo-Tavita

Charlotte Davis

Nicole Drummond

Princess Elliot

Jaymie Kolose

Hayley Lee

Jessica Mahar

Isla Norman-Bell

Victoria Pone

Phoebe Steele

Meg Sycamore

Ariia Tainui-McIntyre

Codie Taute

Dayna Turnbull

Coach - Leana Fox

2019 Warriors Men’s Touch Team

Michael Cavanagh

Mita Graham

Ifor Jones

Pokaiaua Kurukaanga

Sean Law

Tiaan McIntyre

Danyon Morgan-Puterangi

Awa Morris

Mase Parsons

Ashton Robinson

Carlos Savage

Matthew Sinclair

Reihana Soutar-Finch

Maurice Stone

Shaquille Stone

Coach - Rahul Das