2019 Warriors touch teams announced

PHOTO/SUPPLIED 25-year-old Charlotte Davis from Taranaki and Samoa has been selected as part of first women's Warriors' NRL touch team.
The Warriors brand has teamed up with Touch New Zealand to bring together the first NRL touch teams.
Touch New Zealand unveiled the Warriors’ men’s and women’s squads ahead of their season-opening games against the Sydney Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium on May 5.
The NRL Touch Premiership is set to tap off on April 6 when the Parramatta Eels take on the North Queensland Cowboys in Sydney.
A host of players from the Touch Blacks teams have been confirmed, including 25-year-old Charlotte Davis of Auckland (Taranaki/Samoa), who is excited to join the first NRL Warriors' women's touch team.
PHOTO/SUPPLIED Davis started her career under Counties Manukau Touch
Davis says she is "still letting it all settle in" but as one of the older player she says bringing "leadership, experience to the team is my main focus as I've played for Counties Manukau for seven years now so I understand how women's touch is played".
Although the position is unpaid, Davis says, "This is the first time there has ever been a touch team incorporated under the NRL and I'm humbled with being selected."
PHOTO/SUPPLIED Davis commands the ball at the 2018 Trans-Tasman competition in Rotorua.
After a six month touch season leading up to the nationals, Davis took a little break before "starting training back this week...so our first camp for the first game is next week on the 6 April for training and then we'll be going from there".
2019 Warriors Women’s Touch Team
Tay-a Antonievic
Savarna Asafo-Tavita
Charlotte Davis
Nicole Drummond
Princess Elliot
Jaymie Kolose
Hayley Lee
Jessica Mahar
Isla Norman-Bell
Victoria Pone
Phoebe Steele
Meg Sycamore
Ariia Tainui-McIntyre
Codie Taute
Dayna Turnbull
Coach - Leana Fox
2019 Warriors Men’s Touch Team
Michael Cavanagh
Mita Graham
Ifor Jones
Pokaiaua Kurukaanga
Sean Law
Tiaan McIntyre
Danyon Morgan-Puterangi
Awa Morris
Mase Parsons
Ashton Robinson
Carlos Savage
Matthew Sinclair
Reihana Soutar-Finch
Maurice Stone
Shaquille Stone
Coach - Rahul Das