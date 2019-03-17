18,795 strong crowd witness Warriors win

In front of a packed crowd of nearly 19,000, whom many scored free tickets to the match to collectively acknowledge those who had been affected by Friday’s devastating acts, the Warriors marked their biggest win in an opening round in the NRL competition, winning by 34 points overall.

Following the tragic events that happened in Christchurch, the Warriors brought some sort of cheer to the nation following their 40-6 win against the Bulldogs last night at Mt Smart Stadium.

It was one-way traffic in the first half and clear that the Warriors would win the match before the half time whistle blew, leading by twenty two points to zero at half-time.

A kick from Blake Green saw Ken Maumalo score the first try of the match, with scores building up from there.

The Warriors kept the same momentum in the second half, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck led by example scoring a brilliant individual try to push his team out even further, to lead by 28 points.

The Bulldogs found themselves scoring a try late in the second half. But it was the Warriors that put pressure on the visitors from start to end which reflected in the overall score.

In the end the 18,795 strong crowd had something to be cheerful about amongst the pain that had been inflicted on the nation more than 24-hours prior.

Because of their big win, the Warriors currently sit at the top of the competition ladder at the moment. Their next match is against the West Tigers.