123 secondary schools to compete at Waka Ama Nats

Another 200 students will take part in the annual National Secondary School Waka Ama Championship this year, with over 1950 students from 123 schools from around the country set to compete.

With just three days to go, the 18th championship will be held at Tikitapu-Blue Lake in Rotorua.

2019 will mark the biggest year yet, an event that’s growing from strength to strength says Waka Ama New Zealand Chief Executive Lara Collins.

“Each year, the Waka Ama participation base keeps growing. Having been at all 18 events since the first one in 2002, I’ve watched the event grow and we now have teachers who were once students paddling, getting their schools involved. It’s awesome to witness such growth!"

“It’s wonderfully unique and exciting for spectators too. Tikitapu - Blue Lake, is usually a serene and tranquil spot, but when the championships descend, it turns into a place of energy and excitement with cheers ringing from the lakeside and the most stunning backdrop anyone could ask for” she said.

There will also be an international contingent that will make their way here to attend the event, College de Pao Pao will travel from Moorea, Tahiti for the 9th consecutive time. This year they will bring one U16 Boys team and two U16 Girls teams.

Schools are competing for national honours in one (W1), six (W6) and twelve-paddler (W12) teams over distances of 250 and 500 metres. Teams competing in the six-person 500m classes will also have to navigate their way through a hairpin turn at the halfway mark.

This year the event will be a part of the Rotorua Waka Festival with a Kapa Haka Super 6 competition is being held Thursday 28th March at Te Manawa in Central Rotorua for the School Waka Ama teams to take part in. Also, the Hoea ki Mokoia event on 30 March 2019 has included a secondary school section of a race that sees paddle around iconic Mokoia island from the Rotorua lakefront

SECONDARY SCHOOLS ATTENDING 2019 WAKA AMA CHAMPS:

1. Alfriston College

2. Aorere College

3. Aotea College

4. Auckland Girls Grammar School

5. College de PAO PAO (Tahiti)

6. Cullinane College

7. Dargaville High School

8. De La Salle College

9. Epsom Girls Grammar School

10. Fairfield College

11. Francis Douglas Memorial College

12. Fraser High School

13. Gisborne Boys High School

14. Gisborne Girls High School

15. Hamilton Boys High School

16. Hamilton Girls High School

17. Hastings Boys High School

18. Hauraki Plains College

19. Hukarere Girls' College

20. Huntly College

21. James Cook High School

22. John Paul College

23. Kaipara College

24. Kaitaia College

25. Lytton High School

26. Makoura College

27. Mana College

28. Manukura

29. Manurewa High School

30. McAuley High School

31. Middle School West Auckland

32. Motueka High School

33. Mt Albert Grammar School

34. Napier Boys High School

35. Napier Girls High School

36. New Plymouth Girls' High School

37. Nga Taiatea Wharekura

38. Ngaruawahia High School

39. Okaihau College

40. Opononi Area School

41. Otahuhu College

42. Otaki College

43. Papatoetoe High School

44. Pukekohe High School

45. Raglan Area School

46. Rongotai College

47. Rosmini College

48. Rotorua Boys' High School

49. Rotorua Girls' High School

50. Rotorua Lakes High School

51. Ruapehu College

52. Rutherford College

53. Sacred Heart College (Napier)

54. Sacred Heart Girls' College (Ham)

55. Sacred Heart Girls' College (New Plymouth)

56. Solway College

57. St Cuthbert's College

58. St John's College

59. St John's College (Hastings)

60. St Joseph's Maori Girls' College

61. St Mary's College

62. St Mary's College (Akld)

63. St Patrick's College, Silverstream

64. St Patrick's College, Town

65. Tai Wananga

66. Tamatea High School

67. Taradale High School

68. Taupo Nui-a-tia College

69. Tauranga Boys' College

70. Tauranga Girls' College

71. Tawa College

72. Te Aratika Academy

73. Te Aute College

74. Te Kapehu Whetu

75. Te Kauwhata College

76. Te Kopuku High

77. Te Kuiti High School

78. Te Kura a Iwi o Whakatupuranga Rua Mano

79. TKK Maori Hoani Waititi Marae

80. TKK Maori o Horouta Wananga

81. TKK Maori o Kaikohe

82. TKK Maori o Nga Uri a Maui

83. TKK Maori o Ngati Kahungunu o Te Wairoa

84. TKK Maori o Pukemiro

85. TKK Maori o Te Ara Hou

86. TKK Maori o Te Ara Whanui

87. TKK Maori o Te Koutu

88. TKK Maori o Te Orini ki Ngati Awa

89. TKK Maori o Te Rito

90. TKK Maori o te Tonga O Hokianga

91. TKK Maori o Tupoho

92. TKK Maori o Whakarewa I Te Reo ki Tuwharetoa

93. TKK o Hawaiki Hou

94. TKK o Huiarau

95. TKK o Ruamata

96. Te Kura Maori o Porirua

97. Te Kura o Kokohuia

98. Te Kura O Ngati Rongomai

99. Te Kura o Te Whanau a Apanui

100. Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

101. Te Piipiinga Kakano mai i Rangiatea KKM

102. Te Rangi Aniwaniwa

103. Te Wharekura o Maniapoto

104. Te Wharekura o Mauao

105. Te Wharekura O Rakaumangamanga

106. TKKM o Te Waiu o Ngati Porou

107. TKKM o Whangaroa

108. Tolaga Bay Area School Kuranui

109. Trident High School

110. Tuakau College

111. Waiopehu College

112. Wairarapa College

113. Waitara High School

114. Waiuku College

115. Wellington East Girls' College

116. Wellington High School

117. Western Heights High School (Rotorua)

118. Western Springs College

119. Westlake Boys High School

120. Whakatane High School

121. Whanganui City College

122. Whanganui Girls' College

123. Whangarei Girls' High School