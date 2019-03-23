123 secondary schools to compete at Waka Ama nationals

Another 200 students will take part in the annual National Secondary School Waka Ama Championship this year, with over 1950 students from 123 schools from around the country set to compete.
Tomorrow the 18th championship will commence at Tikitapu-Blue Lake in Rotorua.
2019 will mark the biggest year yet, an event that’s growing from strength to strength says Waka Ama New Zealand Chief Executive Lara Collins.
“Each year, the waka ama participation base keeps growing. Having been at all 18 events since the first one in 2002, I’ve watched the event grow and we now have teachers who were once students paddling, getting their schools involved. It’s awesome to witness such growth!"
“It’s wonderfully unique and exciting for spectators too. Tikitapu - Blue Lake, is usually a serene and tranquil spot, but when the championships descend, it turns into a place of energy and excitement with cheers ringing from the lakeside and the most stunning backdrop anyone could ask for” she says.
An international contingent will make their way to NZ to attend the event, including College de Pao Pao, who will travel from Moorea, Tahiti for the 9th consecutive time. This year they will bring one U16 Boys team and two U16 Girls teams.
Schools are competing for national honours in one (W1), six (W6) and twelve-paddler (W12) teams over distances of 250 and 500 metres. Teams competing in the six-person 500m classes will also have to navigate their way through a hairpin turn at the halfway mark.
This year the event will be a part of the Rotorua Waka Festival with a Kapa Haka Super 6 competition is being held Thursday 28th March at Te Manawa in Central Rotorua for the School Waka Ama teams to take part in. Also, the Hoea ki Mokoia event on 30 March 2019 has included a secondary school section of a race that sees paddle around iconic Mokoia island from the Rotorua lakefront
SECONDARY SCHOOLS ATTENDING 2019 WAKA AMA CHAMPS:
1. Alfriston College
2. Aorere College
3. Aotea College
4. Auckland Girls Grammar School
5. College de PAO PAO (Tahiti)
6. Cullinane College
7. Dargaville High School
8. De La Salle College
9. Epsom Girls Grammar School
10. Fairfield College
11. Francis Douglas Memorial College
12. Fraser High School
13. Gisborne Boys High School
14. Gisborne Girls High School
15. Hamilton Boys High School
16. Hamilton Girls High School
17. Hastings Boys High School
18. Hauraki Plains College
19. Hukarere Girls' College
20. Huntly College
21. James Cook High School
22. John Paul College
23. Kaipara College
24. Kaitaia College
25. Lytton High School
26. Makoura College
27. Mana College
28. Manukura
29. Manurewa High School
30. McAuley High School
31. Middle School West Auckland
32. Motueka High School
33. Mt Albert Grammar School
34. Napier Boys High School
35. Napier Girls High School
36. New Plymouth Girls' High School
37. Nga Taiatea Wharekura
38. Ngaruawahia High School
39. Okaihau College
40. Opononi Area School
41. Otahuhu College
42. Otaki College
43. Papatoetoe High School
44. Pukekohe High School
45. Raglan Area School
46. Rongotai College
47. Rosmini College
48. Rotorua Boys' High School
49. Rotorua Girls' High School
50. Rotorua Lakes High School
51. Ruapehu College
52. Rutherford College
53. Sacred Heart College (Napier)
54. Sacred Heart Girls' College (Ham)
55. Sacred Heart Girls' College (New Plymouth)
56. Solway College
57. St Cuthbert's College
58. St John's College
59. St John's College (Hastings)
60. St Joseph's Maori Girls' College
61. St Mary's College
62. St Mary's College (Akld)
63. St Patrick's College, Silverstream
64. St Patrick's College, Town
65. Tai Wananga
66. Tamatea High School
67. Taradale High School
68. Taupo Nui-a-tia College
69. Tauranga Boys' College
70. Tauranga Girls' College
71. Tawa College
72. Te Aratika Academy
73. Te Aute College
74. Te Kapehu Whetu
75. Te Kauwhata College
76. Te Kopuku High
77. Te Kuiti High School
78. Te Kura a Iwi o Whakatupuranga Rua Mano
79. TKK Maori Hoani Waititi Marae
80. TKK Maori o Horouta Wananga
81. TKK Maori o Kaikohe
82. TKK Maori o Nga Uri a Maui
83. TKK Maori o Ngati Kahungunu o Te Wairoa
84. TKK Maori o Pukemiro
85. TKK Maori o Te Ara Hou
86. TKK Maori o Te Ara Whanui
87. TKK Maori o Te Koutu
88. TKK Maori o Te Orini ki Ngati Awa
89. TKK Maori o Te Rito
90. TKK Maori o te Tonga O Hokianga
91. TKK Maori o Tupoho
92. TKK Maori o Whakarewa I Te Reo ki Tuwharetoa
93. TKK o Hawaiki Hou
94. TKK o Huiarau
95. TKK o Ruamata
96. Te Kura Maori o Porirua
97. Te Kura o Kokohuia
98. Te Kura O Ngati Rongomai
99. Te Kura o Te Whanau a Apanui
100. Te Kura Taumata o Panguru
101. Te Piipiinga Kakano mai i Rangiatea KKM
102. Te Rangi Aniwaniwa
103. Te Wharekura o Maniapoto
104. Te Wharekura o Mauao
105. Te Wharekura O Rakaumangamanga
106. TKKM o Te Waiu o Ngati Porou
107. TKKM o Whangaroa
108. Tolaga Bay Area School Kuranui
109. Trident High School
110. Tuakau College
111. Waiopehu College
112. Wairarapa College
113. Waitara High School
114. Waiuku College
115. Wellington East Girls' College
116. Wellington High School
117. Western Heights High School (Rotorua)
118. Western Springs College
119. Westlake Boys High School
120. Whakatane High School
121. Whanganui City College
122. Whanganui Girls' College
123. Whangarei Girls' High School