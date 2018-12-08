In Zone Project hits the big screen

A feature length documentary about the successful In Zone Project that is helping hundreds of Māori and Pasifika teenage boys and girls attend two of Auckland's top education schools is hitting the screens nationwide.

Former original mentor now Director of Education, Neihana Reihana says the values of the initiative continue

Reihana says even though In The Zone which tells the journey of Terrance Wallace to give young Māori and Pacifika a better future has hit the big screen, to the boys he's still Matua.

“Love has no colour,” he says, “whether you are black or white we must love them.”

Seven years ago Wallace founded the initiative at Owen's Road hostel to allow "out of zone' boys to attend Auckland Boys Grammar, it was replicated at nearby Havelock Hostel for girls to attend Epsom Girls Grammar.

“When people come through the gateway they see the sign "Glory to God." This project was founded on faith. From its beginnings till today those values continue in the hostels,” says Reihana.

Wallace has now replicated the initiative in his hometown Chicago and other cities in America.

The documentary will screen for the next two weeks.