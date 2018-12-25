Words of support for Whanganui crash victim

Members of the public are sending words of support to those affected by a serious car crash this morning, where a car plunged off a bridge into the Whanganui River.

Police say a car went off Victoria Avenue Bridge near Anzac Parade at around 12:20am today. It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle and rescue teams are still searching the river for the occupants.

Facebook users have left comments on the local Wanganui Facebook page to show their support.

Allison Hollard wrote, “How devastating for the families involved to wake up to this news on Christmas morning. Love and thoughts are with you from us all.”

Jess Shaw said, “Thoughts and love to the families. To everyone else please drive safe.”

Others shared their support for emergency services who are searching the river.

Johny Pa’a wrote it is, “so sad and heartbreaking condolences to the family and well done the emergency services and NZ police for their efforts.”

Amina Ahmad said, “Big ups to the emergency services who are away from their families today you are all amazing.”

The Whanganui District Council and local iwi have imposed a rāhui on fishing and using the river.

Rereātea understands the rāhui could be lifted on December 27.