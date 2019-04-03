Topic: Crime

Woman charged after man found dead in firearms incident

By Jessica Tyson
  • Auckland

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a rural address in South Head, North of Auckland this morning.

Police were called to the address at around 2am following reports of a firearm being discharged.

“At the rural address, police located a 52-year-old male deceased,” police said in a statement.

The woman was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court this afternoon.

Police enquiries are still ongoing and a scene examination remains underway at the address.

Related stories: Crime

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox