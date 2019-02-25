Wilson removed as Ngāti Paoa Trust Board negotiator

The Ngāti Paoa Trust Board have announced the removal of Morehu Wilson as their negotiator.

Kaiarahi of the Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust, Haydyn Solomon says the move follows a decision made by Wilson to sign off on the Hauraki Deed without approval from the Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust (PSGE), the trust board or the claimant community.

Chair of the Ngāti Paoa Trust Harry Williams says, “The removal was inevitable after the Crown allowed a signing to proceed despite clearly telling them we did not support the signing as the mandated entity.

“We are the mandated entity. We have consulted the iwi about this decision. It is clear the iwi is not happy with the signing. Only 152 people ratified it two years ago from an iwi of 3,500. Last year...a hui-ā-iwi of more than 150 people said 'wait until the report is finished and bring it back to the people'. This was not done. Instead, they just signed, completely ignoring the undertaking to the iwi. So, as the mandated entity we had no choice.

Both boards opposed the signing last week. The trust board and the iwi trust both sent letters to Wilson and the Crown strongly objecting to the signing.

Last week the iwi trust took the matter to court where the judge ruled that the signing ‘’cannot be relied upon’’ in any way, shape, or form until the concerns raised by the board and the iwi [claimant community] have been addressed.

Chair of the Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust Gary Thompson says, “It’s not about individual personalities or people, it’s about making the tough decision to safeguard and protect our settlement. I blame the Crown for what has happened here. I genuinely feel Morehu signed under duress as a result of the immense pressure from other iwi negotiators and the Crown’s policies, processes and practices and, to a degree, officials. Hopefully, this will be addressed in the Hauraki Tribunal Inquiry starting next month.

“We have a pepeha that says ‘Paoa Taringa Rahirahi, Kaua e matatoru!’ In this context it means ‘listen to the people, don’t be stubborn!’ On that note, we are listening to what the people said at the meeting on the 25 October last year," says Thompson.

Iwi members say they are glad to see the trust board and the iwi trust working together to provide leadership and unity within Ngāti Paoa to protect their interests in the Hauraki and Marutūāhu settlements.

Te Ao Māori News has approached Wilson for comment and is awaiting a reply.

More to come.