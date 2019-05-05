Where are they going to go when Auckland gets too big? - Nanny Betty

Ihumātao kuia Betty King is upset over the construction of 480 homes to be developed on one of the Auckland’s most historical sites.

“I feel angry, mamae!”

Born and raised in Ihumātao for 65 years, she says mana whenua with affiliations to this historic site have been mistreated.

“We have never been consulted about it and yet my family homestead is right out down the road here. Never, no. We found out about this because whānau notice that the survey pegs were been put into the ground and they came up to make inquiries.”

She says this special housing development will have future implications for the 30th generation of mana whenua on this land.

“Makes me tangiweto because this is why we're doing it. Because we have 30 generations that have literally lived on the land and we got to give it up for other people who would never care less about it.”

Nanny Betty says her and the people of Ihumātao want the whenua to be used for iwi development.

She says, “I don't want the houses, I've got mokopuna. I am the 27th generation and I've got a 30th generation. Where are they going to go? We've got Pākehā, we've got Hainamana, we've got Indian, Māori mokopuna. Where are they going to go when Auckland gets too big? They're going to come home and there's no place for them to go. We want it to be part of their history. Not to give to any Tom, Dick and Harry and that don't give two hoots.”

Tomorrow protestors or protectors will be out with their flags at the site as construction commences.