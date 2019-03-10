What do you give a woman turning 100 years old?

More than 150 people celebrated with Nanny Noa Nicholson at her Ball last night, yet the centenarian was one of the last to "call it a night".

The Dannevirke Town Hall was transformed fittingly for a Glitz and Glamour themed ball for "Belle of the Ball", Nanny Noa.

Daughter Gloria Hauiti described the ball idea as Mum wanting her mokopuna and mokopuna tuarua to learn something of her earlier life.

Formal dances such as the Green and Gold Balls which were an annual feature of the local Dannevirke Māori community of the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Hauiti says the ball wasn’t just a fancy party for the young ones, it was serious stuff.

Dance lessons were organised for whānau to learn dances such as the Waltz and Gay Gordon.

The many months of preparation have been a labour of love from her whānau, iwi and community to celebrate and thank a much-loved and respected kuia.