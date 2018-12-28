Whanganui River crash victim named

The teenager who passed away when a vehicle plunged from a bridge into the Whanganui River on Christmas Day has been named by police.

“He was Felix Peter Newton, aged 17, of Gonville, Whanganui,” police said in a statement.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends while people from the community have taken to social media to send their condolences.

Facebook user Brooke Craid wrote, “My heart aches. Gonna miss seeing that bright smile of yours Felix Newton. Sending my love to the family.”

Rachel Hamblyn said, “We are going to miss him so very much, my heart goes out to his family and everyone who knew him.”

A rāhui was placed on the river on Tuesday by local iwi and was lifted two days later.

Police continue to investigate the crash, which occurred around 12.30am on Victoria Avenue Bridge.