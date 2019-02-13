Whanganui iwi launch beef product to high end restaurants

Te Atihaunui-a-Pāpārangi iwi will benefit from their new beef product which will be distributed to high end restaurants across Auckland.

Atihau-Whanganui Incorporation (Awhi) have partnered with Foodchain after launching their high quality beef in Auckland.

The product, Awhi Farms Ruapehu Angus is 100% grass-fed, raised in family herds on the fertile soils around Mt Ruapehu.

Awhi chairperson Mavis Mullins says, “We are very excited to be officially launching our Angus product with our partners, Foodchain. Even though we have been serving our product in Auckland restaurants for twelve months, we finally can hold a launch where we intend to share the Awhi story, promote our products and form new relationships with potential customers and stakeholders.”

Mullins says this is another opportunity for the incorporation’s more than 9,000 shareholders and beneficiaries.