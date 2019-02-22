Wet weekend for Te Matatini courtesy of Cyclone Oma

Cold and wet conditions are set to put a dampener on Te Matatini ki te Ao as a low-pressure system is forecasted for the final days of competition in Wellington.

Tāwhirimātea has brought rain into Wellington this Friday morning as day two of Te Matatini gets underway.

The NIWA forecast today for Te Whanganui-a-Tara has strong winds of more than 45km/h around the capital with rain expected after midday.

Look out for the rain around Te Whanganui-a-Tara set for the Matatini weekend. SOURCE: NIWA

Saturday brings cloudy and cold conditions about Pōneke with rain building in during the night and a top temperature 19 degrees forecasted.

The final day of competition for Te Matatini is Sunday and NIWA has predicted the weather will worsen.

Low pressure from the south will bring heavy rain, windy and cold conditions for Te Upoko-o-te-Ika from early Sunday morning till evening.