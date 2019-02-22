Topics: MataHaka, Te Matatini

Wet weekend for Te Matatini courtesy of Cyclone Oma

By Kawe Roes
  • Wellington

Cold and wet conditions are set to put a dampener on Te Matatini ki te Ao as a low-pressure system is forecasted for the final days of competition in Wellington.

Tāwhirimātea has brought rain into Wellington this Friday morning as day two of Te Matatini gets underway. 

The NIWA forecast today for Te Whanganui-a-Tara has strong winds of more than 45km/h around the capital with rain expected after midday.   

Look out for the rain around Te Whanganui-a-Tara set for the Matatini weekend. SOURCE: NIWA

Saturday brings cloudy and cold conditions about Pōneke with rain building in during the night and a top temperature 19 degrees forecasted.

The final day of competition for Te Matatini is Sunday and NIWA has predicted the weather will worsen.

Low pressure from the south will bring heavy rain, windy and cold conditions for Te Upoko-o-te-Ika from early Sunday morning till evening. 

Related stories: MataHaka, Te Matatini

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    Expiring soon…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community