West Auckland residents on edge after reports of gunshot

Police car blocking West Coast Road, Glen Eden. Source: File

Residents in Glen Eden, West Auckland, have been on edge today after reports of a possible gunshot being fired in the area.

Shortly after the reports were made to police at 10am, an Armed Offenders Squad and at least eight police cars gathered outside a property on West Coast Road.

Local resident Connie Dou Nopera, of Te Aupouri and Ngāti Tautahi, says she was walking towards a second-hand store near the property at around 10am when police started approaching the area.

She told Te Ao she heard a man and woman were arguing at the property and there was a gun involved.

At around 1pm a police van arrived to the property, pulled up to the driveway and then left. Other police vehicles then started to leave and cordons put in place at an intersection West Coast Road near Glendale Road were lifted.

Police officers have been on high alert since 50 people were killed at the mosque attacks in Christchurch on March 15.

Nopera says people, not only in Glen Eden, but all around Aotearoa are still on edge since the terror attack.

Glen Eden residents have also taken to a community group Facebook page to discuss the incident after reports that schools in the area were in lock down.

Police have confirmed at least one school was in lock down after 10am but has since opened.

More to come.