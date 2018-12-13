Wellington GPs set to strike for third time

Photo / File

Twenty-one doctors at Iwi health provider practices in Porirua, Cannons Creek, Titahi Bay, and Newtown will strike for the third time today to show their support for their dental colleagues.

There will be an hour-long stoppage from 9am to 10am today followed by two further hour-long stoppages on the 18 and 19 of December before a full strike day on Christmas Eve.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialist (ASMS) has released a letter to the Ora Toa PHO Board that was written by the GPs taking industrial action.

The letter urges Ora Toa to recognise the dentists’ skills and their part in the wider medical team.

ASMS Senior Industrial Officer Lloyd Woods says. “The doctors and dentists work with the same patients and often seek advice from one another on clinical matters. They are very much a team, and while including the dentists in the agreement will not incur a significant cost, it will greatly improve morale.”

Woods says Ora Toa have responded to the letter saying Ora Toa management has chosen not to engage with the union over the issue as they believe it is an operational issue for management.

Woods also says ASMS representatives plan to hand out pamphlets to members of the public to advise them of the Christmas Eve strike to ensure they can make alternative arrangements should they need health care.