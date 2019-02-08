Wellington City encouraged to give te reo Māori a go

Wellington City Council has teamed up with Te Taura Whiri I te reo Māori and many central Wellington businesses to encourage Wellingtonians to get on board their Kia kaha te reo Māori campaign.

As the host for the world’s biggest kapa haka festival, Te Matatini, Wellington Mayor Justin Lester says it’s a perfect time for the capital city to indulge in the unique culture and to give te reo Māori a go.

“We want everyone in Wellington to welcome the 46 kapa haka teams and their supporters and to take the opportunity to learn some simple te reo Māori.”

Lester says speaking the language shows the uniqueness of the culture here in New Zealand.

“When you say kia ora, mōrena, or haere mai you are showing pride in our distinctive New Zealand culture and heritage.”

He also says this campaign is a part of the journey to becoming a bilingual city.

“As the capital city, we are committed to promoting te reo in our journey towards becoming bilingual by 2040.”

The Kia Kaha te reo Māori campaign supports the Council’s Te Tauihu policy, which recognise the status of te reo Māori as an official language of New Zealand and aims to increase its use and visibility in the capital city.

Te Taura Whiri chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui says the language commission is proud to be partnering with Wellington City Council to promote te reo Māori.



“You don’t have to be Māori to speak te reo. We encourage everyone to give te reo a go: ahakoa iti, akona, kōrerotia – learn a little, use a little."

Participating hotels, cafes and retailers will have a “Kia kaha te reo Māori” sticker in the shop window or at payment counters and phrase cards available to assist staff and patrons to learn simple te reo Māori words. The phrase card will be available to download and print at tetaurawhiri.govt.nz