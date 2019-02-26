The 'We Dream' Team - Whānau Ora

Whānau Ora released a fresh and brand new approach with a campaign called "We Dream" which highlights the challenges faced by whānau to make substantial changes in their lives.

Lifting whanau well-being when it comes to housing, poverty, education and employment.

A team of sporting stars like Former All Black Israel Dagg, his wife Daisy, All Black Patrick Tuipulotu, Black Fern Ruby Tui, Silver Fern Phoenix Karaka, TV Presenter Stacey Morrison, The Cougar Boys and Hurricane star Vince Aso are all part of the We Dream team.

The goal is to raise the consciousness of mainstream New Zealanders about some of the tough situations whānau face on a daily basis.

Whānau face a daily struggle for the basic necessities which leaves them little room for improvements. They say the goal of working together will help create a roadmap for their future and help whānau to realise their strengths and determine their own pathways to success.

The chair of the Whānau Ora Commission Merepeka Raukawa Tait says, "What we have found is that for our families, for our whānau they sometimes are so overwhelmed with their current situation that they are not thinking about the future. We've got many role models, many sporting achievers who do know who have come through hard times as well and they dream and they're prepared to come on board."

She says, "So rather than them and other service providers looking at them as a problem, that something needs to be solved we're saying you have unlimited potential let's work with you to develop that potential."