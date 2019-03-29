Warriors and Sea Eagles to wear #TheyAreUs in NRL match

In tomorrow’s NRL match held in Christchurch, the Vodafone Warriors and Manly Sea eagles will carry the hashtag #TheyAreUs

The hashtag will appear on both teams playing jerseys to respect those who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attack in Christchurch.

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George has said that the Warriors will continue to wear the #TheAreUs hashtag on their jerseys for the rest of the year when they play at home.

“Like everyone, we were devastated with what happened a fortnight ago and we wanted to come up with a way to honor those who lost their lives,” says George.

The hashtag will appear on the back of the Warriors jersey underneath the playing numbers, while it will be placed under the Sea Eagles logo on the Manly jerseys.

“The new material on our jersey meant we couldn’t put the hashtag on our chest under our logo. We weren’t going to let that stop us, though, and were determined to do something lasting and meaningful.

“For us, it’s a real privilege to be playing a game in Christchurch – a city that has been through so much.

“Our community team and injured players have been on the ground since Wednesday and I know Stephen Kearney and the boys are determined to get down there and put in a fitting performance on Saturday for the locals who have been through so much.”

The hashtag #TheAreUs first came about following Prime Minister Jacinda Arden’s speech, which included the words during a press conference, following the two shooting attacks at two mosques in Christchurch where 50 people lost their lives.

This is the second consecutive year the Manly Sea Eagles have played a home game in Christchurch.

Both teams will take the field as one and join arms to observe a minute’s silence before kick-off.