Warning for overseas travellers during the holiday season

A whānau of four are warning people to confirm their flight details before travelling overseas during the holiday season.

The travellers have been left frustrated after having their travel plans this weekend postponed due to a travel agent error.

One of the travellers, Shelley Bedggood says “Whānau who are preparing to travel need to double check your tickets, read the fine print and call your travel agent to confirm your flight arrangements.”

The four had paid a trip to Bali through agents STA Travel months ago, but when they went to catch their 7am flight from Auckland International Airport, their plans were thwarted.

“We arrived at 4am with our luggage and passports,” says Bedggood.

"However, when we went to check in to get our tickets, there was an error with our tickets, the manager of STA had not confirmed our tickets to Bali.”

And now they've been left out of pocket by $560 of non-reimbursable accommodation and activities costs in Bali.

“It's not our fault, we paid for everything, I also spoke with them a month in advance to check that our flights were confirmed.”

Te Kāea approached the STA Manukau Westfield branch to comment however the manager was unavailable to speak.

But STA has now come to the rescue, rebooking the groups’ flight.

“We still wanted to fly to Bali today, however, we've been booked to fly out tomorrow.”

A timely reminder to travellers to double check travel before the silly season really begins.