Topic: Waitangi

Waitangi Special Newsbreak - 9am

By Te Kāea
  • Northland

Te Kāea brings you the latest on the ground at Waitangi this Waitangi Day.

Approximately 12 waka have arrived to Waitangi, Te Kāea reporter Piripi Taylor explains that the waka are currently gathering together to have karakia.

It has also been confirmed that the main waka Ngātokimatawhaorua won't be part of today's proceedings due to a reduction in funding for paddlers.

Te Kāea's Tai Tokerau reporter Raniera Harrison also recapped on this morning's dawn ceremony. He says kaumātua and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern were present.

Tune in at 12pm for the next special newsbreak from Waitangi.

