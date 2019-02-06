Waitangi ki Ōkahu to provide free health services

Today Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will be hosting their annual festival in Okahu Bay, Auckland to celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Waitangi ki Ōkahu will feature a number of live performances, food and the first ever Hauora (Health) Village.

Free services on offer at the Hauora Village will include breast screening, diabetes consultation, blood pressure checks, lung disease consultation, physio, blood tests, eye screenings provided by Specsavers, smear tests and dental checks.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei spokesperson, General Manager Whānau Experience, Ariana Paul says this is the first time they’ve done something like this and hopes the public will make the most of it.

“This has taken a huge amount of coordination from some very passionate people, who are basically saying: on this day when we remember the signing of Aotearoa’s foundational document, let’s celebrate by investing in the hauora, the holistic wellbeing, of the people who make this place special.”

Paul is calling on Aucklanders to check out the Hauora village to take advantage of all the free services on offer.

“We don’t want to see these incredible specialists twiddling their thumbs – get down there and make sure they have lots of work to do!”

The village is supported by a number of healthcare partners and the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Health Insurance partner nib NZ.

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, says, “Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei always make Waitangi Day at Okahu Bay incredibly special, and we’re honoured to be part of that, particularly in support of such a great initiative.”

Waitangi Day Ki Ōkahu 2019 begins at 10am at Ōkahu Bay in Auckland with a pōwhiri, followed by a full programme of music and activities.

Waitangi Day Ki Okahu 2019 Programme:

The day will begin with a pōwhiri at 10am.

11.00 – 11.20: Te Puru o Tāmaki Kaumātua Kapa Haka

11.30 -12.00: My Greatest Now

12.10 -12.40: Ihi

12.50 -13.20: Maimoa

13.30 – 14.00: Troy Kingi

14.15-14.55: House of Shem

15.00: Karakia (Ka mutu)